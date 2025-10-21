Lincoln-Way Central soccer survives in overtime: Monday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Brother Rice 1 (OT): At the Class 4A Eisenhower Regional in Blue Island, the second-seeded Knights got a goal in overtime from Chuck Stevens to earn a spot in the regional final on Friday. Najeeb Ejaidi added a goal for LWC (16-4). The Knights will face the host Cardinals in Fridays regional final.

Lincoln-Way East 3, Marist 0: At Class 4A the Lincoln-Way East regional in Frankfort, the third seeded Griffins blanked the Redhawks to move into Fridays regional final. East (11-11) will face No. 2 seed Normal Community in Fridays regional title match.

Coal City 7, Carvery Military Academy 0: At the Class 1A Illinois Lutheran regional in Crete, seven different Coalers scored as the top seed cruised into the regional final. Julian Micetich, Carter Hollis, Parker Jacovec, Luke Munsterman, Dylan Fatlan, Nick Pfeiffer and Adrian Dames scored for Coal City (19-3) will face the winner of Beecher and Joliet Catholic in Fridays regional final.

Girls volleyball

Serena def. Seneca 19-25, 25-22, 25-20: At Serena, the Irish fell to the Huskers in a nonconference match. Seneca is now 22-11 on the season.