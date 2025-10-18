St. Charles North downs Lockport to win Lincoln-Way Central girls volleyball tournament

St. Charles North coach Lindsey Hawkins said she was hoping the Lincoln-Way Central Autumn Knights tournament would help “test” her team as the postseason approaches.

If the Knights’ tournament was a test, the North Stars passed with flying colors.

St. Charles North cruised through the tournament all week. They went undefeated in pool play, dispatched Lincoln-Way East in the Gold Bracket semifinals and closed out the weekend by sweeping Lockport in the championship game 25-16, 25-15.

The North Stars are now 30-3 on the season and looking like true contenders after knocking off some of the best teams in the state en route to the first place trophy.

“I think this was a really great tournament to get tested,” Hawkins said following her 450th career victory. “Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport are three really great teams that we don’t normally get to see. I think it was good to be tested by the best and they’re definitely up there. We’re hoping to keep doing what we’re doing and get better at what we need to be better at.”

The first set was a solid victory for the North Stars while the second required some work early on. They trailed 5-3 before tying it up and the two squads traded points to a 10-10 draw. St. Charles North then rattled off seven unanswered and outscored Lockport 8-5 the rest of the way to get the win.

“I think the big key was us getting on runs,” senior middle Sidney Wright said. “It really helped when all of our hitters were staying aggressive and getting good swings. We were able to keep our server back there racking up aces, too.”

Lockport (26-5) is in that same caliber of team as the North Stars and always looking to win these types of tournaments. However, even coach Nick Mraz acknowledged just reaching the title match was a big accomplishment given that the Porters were missing starter Bridget Ferriter.

“Our primary attacker was out all weekend,” Mraz said. “For the girls to scramble through a new lineup we haven’t run in 30 matches and make it to the finals is something to be proud of. St. Charles North is a very, very, very good team. We just didn’t have enough.”

St. Charles North swept Plainfield South (25-15, 25-19), Batavia (25-0, 25-0) and Lincoln-Way Central (25-21, 25-18) to dominate pool play. They beat Lincoln-Way East 25-11, 25-13 Saturday morning before the finals.

Lockport took down Loyola Academy 14-25, 25-15, 15-10 with Hutsyn Timosciek (14 kills), Mikayla Marshall (five kills) and Natalie Bochantin (15 assists, eight digs, two aces) leading the way. That was after they swept Marian Catholic (25-20, 25-20) and Lincoln-Park (25-10, 25-21).

The semifinals saw Lockport beat Downers Grove South 25-22, 25-22. Timosciek (10 kills), Bochantin (12 assists), and Emma Consigny (13 digs, four aces). Were instrumental in that win.

In the finals, Lockport was led by Marshall (seven kills), Malley Green (10 assists) and Bochantin (five digs, two aces).

Lincoln-Way East beat DGS in the Gold Bracket third place game 25-9, 25-22. Plainfield South was the winner of the Coppoer Bracket, downing Lincoln-Park 25-20, 25-15 while Lincoln-Way Central played the Silver Bracket title match against Loyola Academy. The Knights won 25-21, 22-25, 17-16.

Wright and Haley Burgdorf of St. Charles North made the All-Tournament team. Others making the All-Tourney team include Karak Mark (Romeoville), Timosciek, Lily Goyer (Lincoln-Way West), Charlotte Bucl (Lincoln-Way East) and Ava Birmingham (Lincoln-Way Central), Tess Doyle (Willowbrook), Morgan Raiser (Batavia) and Jennifer Curran (Downers Grove South).