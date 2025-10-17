Lincoln-Way East volleyball stays perfect in the SWSC with win: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way East d. Andrew 25-18, 25-23: At Tinley Park, Maggie Simon had nine assists and a pair of kills as the Griffins stayed unbeaten in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Kolby Ross added eight kills and Chloe Prainito added seven kills for LWE (23-7, 7-0).

Lincoln-Way Central d. Stagg 25-20, 25-22: At New Lenox, Penny Smith had eight kills to lead the Knights in an SWSC win over the Chargers. Kait Hedrich added 22 assists and five digs for LWC (20-8, 4-4).

Lockport d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-17, 25-11: At Lockport, MaKayla Marshall and Malia Cole had five kills each as the Porters won in the SWSC. Natalie Bochantin added 12 assists and Sara McGraw four aces for Lockport (24-4, 6-1).

Minooka d. Plainfield South 25-20, 26-24: At Plainfield, Cameron Garcia had 12 kills and four digs to lead the Indians in a Southwest Prairie win over the Cougars. Maddie Dostal added 16 digs and four assists for Minooka (22-10, 7-1).

Homewood-Flossmoor d. Lincoln-Way West 19-25, 25-19, 25-17: At New Lenox, Claire Murphy dished out 32 assists to pace the Warriors in the SWSC. Lily Goyer and Kara Stigter added 11 kills each for LWW (18-11, 4-3).

Morris d. Rochelle 25-15, 25-22: At Morris, Alexis Williams had 17 assists and Brooke Thorson added 11 assists to lead Morris to the Interstate Eight win. Lily Hansen had six kills and Tessa Shannon added five for Morris (23-5, 6-2).

Lemont d. Tinley Park 25-11, 25-7: At Lemont, Lemont clinched a share of the South Suburban Conference title with the sweep of the Titans. Lemont (19-9, 11-0) can win the conference outright next week vs. TF North.

Manteno d. Peotone 25-21, 25-21: At Manteno, the Panthers defeated the Blue Devils in two in the ICE. Peotone falls to 18-10, 7-5 in the ICE.

Coal City d. Herscher 27-25, 25-23: Sydney Larson had 10 assists, three aces and a block to lead the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight. Riley Walker had five kills, Maggie Carlson four and Darcie Ladas three for Coal City (15-15-1, 6-6).

Henry-Senachwine d. Seneca 25-12, 26-24: At Granville, the Irish fell to the Mallards in the title match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Seneca is now 20-8 on the season.

Dwight d. St. Bede 25-19, 25-23: At Granville, the Trojans (15-13) wrapped up third place in the Tri-County Conference Tournament with a win over the Bruins.

Boys soccer

Minooka 3, Andrew 0: At Tinley Park, Aldo Escobedo, Andrew Calderon and Jamie Franson scored to lead the Indians to the win. Ethan Koranda added a pair of assists, and Nolan Skedel had four saves for Minooka (17-2, 9-2 in the SPC).