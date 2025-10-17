Joliet West comes away with three-set win over Bolingbrook

There aren’t a lot of volleyball teams around with a better record than Joliet West.

The Tigers (30-3, 9-0) showed why they have beaten nearly all of their opponents Thursday in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-10 win over Southwest Prairie Conference rival Bolingbrook.

West spread the offense around all night, with Lexie Grevengoed leading the way with 12 kills, while Lina Govoni and Mady Gant had nine each. Gant also contributed six blocks, while Julia Adams had 17 assists and Govoni had 14. Grevengoed led the team with seven digs and Eden Eyassu had six.

In the deciding third set, though, it was Gant that took over.

The senior middle had three straight kills early in the set to move the Tigers from a 4-3 lead to 7-3. Another Gant kill put West ahead 10-4, she had a block for a 14-6 lead and back-to-back kills for a 19-6 lead.

Grevengoed added a kill to put West up 20-6, Penny Wagner had two kills for a 23-8 lead and the Tigers put the match away with a kill by Govoni and an ace by Grevengoed for match point.

“We knew we had to be ready for their power hitters in the third set,” Gant said. “We all wanted to get up to the net for a block. Everyone picked up their game. The serve receive was better, and that made the offense run better.

“It’s nice that we have such good outside hitters [Grevengoed and Govoni]. That usually leaves us middles with one-on-one because the other team is sending their block outside. Any time any of us gets a kill, whether it’s me or Lexie or Lina or anyone else, we all feed off of it. It doesn’t matter to us who puts the ball down, as long as someone does.”

Bolingbrook's Angelia Robinson serves during Thursday's match against Joliet West. (Laurie Fanelli)

The first two sets were much tighter.

West got out to a 9-6 lead, but Bolingbrook (21-8, 6-2) stormed back with a kill by Faith Fisher before Noelle Aprati (16 kills, 10 digs) sandwiched a pair of kills around an ace by Angelia Robinson (8 kills, 8 digs) to take a 10-9 lead.

The match was tied at 10, 11, 12, 13, 16 and 18 before the Tigers took control and outscored the Raiders 7-3 the rest of the way, getting a pair of kills from Faith Jordan and one from Na’Riah Autman before Jordan ended the set with an ace.

In the second set, Bolingbrook got out quickly, taking an 8-3 lead before West rallied and tied it at 10. The Raiders were able to get out to a 14-11 lead and never trailed again. Bolingbrook led 24-17 after an ace by Robinson before West rallied with four straight points, but the Raiders won the set on a block by Catherine Daniels (29 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks). Ciana Cannon added 11 digs and four assists for the Raiders.

Joliet West's Julia Adams sets up a teammate during Thursday's match against Bolingbrook. (Laurie Fanelli)

In the end, though, it was the multi-pronged attack of the Tigers that won out.

“We did a good job of using our middles [Gant, Jordan and Wagner],” Joliet West coach Chris Lincoln said. “When we can do that, we can be very tough to stop.”