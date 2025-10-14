Joliet man facing felony charges over Walmart crash that injured woman

A Joliet man is facing a charge of aggravated battery and driving under the influence after he was accused of striking a woman with a vehicle outside Walmart.

On Friday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Herbert Hume, 37, following an investigation by the Joliet Police Department, according to a statement on Tuesday from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Herbert Hume (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show he is facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated driving under the influence.

Hume was taken into custody at 4:35 p.m. on Monday in the 2900 block of West Jefferson Street.

Hume is accused of striking a 74-year-old woman with a Chevrolet Cruze on Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St.

At the time, Joliet police officials said they believed Hume’s vehicle drove forward, hitting the woman while she was on the ground and “pinning her beneath the vehicle.”

Hume attempted to drive away but was stopped by numerous bystanders in the parking lot who stepped in to assist the victim, English said.

“It is alleged that alcohol may have played a part in this incident resulting from observations of Hume and additional testing,” English said.