Indiana man charged with sex abuse of Romeoville teen

An Indiana resident has been charged with criminal sexual abuse of a teenage girl whom he was allegedly caught waiting for at Romeoville High School.

On Sunday, Felipe Bautista Ramos, 21, of Warsaw, Indiana, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl and possession of child sex abuse materials following an investigation by the Romeoville Police Department.

Prosecutors alleged Ramos is a native of Guatemala and he was found with a Guatemalan ID in his backpack while at Romeoville High School, according to a petition filed by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ramos was denied pretrial release under the SAFE-T Act.

A court order from Will County Judge Rolonda Mitchell stated Ramos posed a danger to the community and a flight risk.

On Oct. 9, Ramos was “caught at Romeoville High School waiting” for the 14-year-old victim and he was taken to the Romeoville Police Department for questioning, prosecutors said.

Ramos allegedly admitted to officers that he met the victim online and he had been “talking to her for months,” prosecutors said.

Officers searched Ramos’ phone and found evidence that led to Ramos facing a charge of possession of child sex abuse materials, according to prosecutors.