Rail repairs force full closure of McDonough Street in Joliet

Repairs to a rail crossing on McDonough Street west of Route 6 in Joliet will require a full road closure, weather permitting, beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The work is being overseen by CSX Railroad and is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A detour will direct motorists to Route 6, Larkin Avenue (Route 7) and Jefferson Street (Route 52), according to the release.

People should expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Drivers are urged by IDOT to pay close attention to detour signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be alert for workers and equipment.

