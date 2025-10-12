Shaw Local

Emergency water main repair in Joliet to close down portion of North Joliet Street

Work should take a week to complete, city says

Traffic patterns will be modified as crews perform emergency water main repairs at the intersection of North Joliet Street and West Cass Street in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

By Shaw Local News Network

Traffic patterns will be modified as crews perform emergency water main repairs at the intersection of North Joliet Street and West Cass Street in Joliet.

To complete the work, southbound traffic on North Joliet Street between West Webster Street and West Clinton Street will be closed beginning Monday morning, the city said in a news release.

A detour will be posted. Northbound traffic in the same area will remain open.

The temporary traffic changes are expected to remain in place through Friday, the city said. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the repair period.

City officials urged drivers to use caution and reduce speeds when traveling near construction zones.

Residents with questions can call the city’s Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.

