Upcoming fall, holiday craft fairs in Will County

Organizations, churches and schools will be holding fall and holiday craft fairs throughout the upcoming months.

Trinity Lutheran Church

Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 N. Cedar Road, in New Lenox once again will host its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Enjoy a vast array of crafts, products and baked goods from more than 40 vendors just in time for the holidays. Admission is free. All proceeds benefit youth programs.

Plainfield Band Boosters

The Plainfield Band Boosters organization will host its 27th annual fall craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, at Plainfield High School Central, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at Plainfield high schools. Last year, the craft show raised more than $40,000 to support the band programs.

The show will feature over 200 booths of crafts and gifts. Food and bake sale items also will be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes.

Admission is $5 per person for everyone 18 and older. Admission is free for anyone younger than 18. Strollers are welcome.

For all information related to the craft show, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit plainfieldcraftshow.org.

St. Mary Immaculate School

St. Mary Immaculate School in Plainfield will hold its Handmade Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8.

More than 50 crafters are participating. Come browse unique handmade items and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Admission is $3, cash only. All proceeds benefit students and teachers at St. Mary Immaculate School.