The Herald-News high school football roundup

Bolingbrook 28, Plainfield North 14: At Plainfield, the Raiders improved to 5-2 overall by doubling up the Tigers in their final road game of the regular season.

Bolingbrook (5-2, 3-1) will welcome Minooka in week eight, while Plainfield North (2-5, 0-3) will head to Yorkville.

Morris 42, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, Morris was spotless on the road to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

Two home games against Sycamore in week eight and Byron Center (Mich.) in week nine are all that stand between Morris and a perfect regular season.

Minooka 10, Oswego 3: At Minooka, the home team locked down its crucial fifth win of the season in a defensive showdown with the Panthers.

Minooka (5-2, 2-0) will be in Bolingbrook next week, while Oswego (5-2, 1-2) will be at home against Oswego East.

Herscher 19, Reed-Custer 13 (OT): At Herscher, the Tigers found the end zone in overtime to confound the Comets.

Reed-Custer (3-4, 2-3) will be at home against Wilmington next week.

Seneca 48, St. Bede 16: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish are still unbeaten with two games to go in the regular season after routing St. Bede.

Seneca (7-0, 4-0) will host St. Joseph-Ogden in week eight and travel to Carlyle in week nine.

Wilmington 45, Streator 0: At Wilmington, the Wildcats blanked Streator to improve to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference action.

Wilmington will be in Braidwood to take on Reed-Custer next week.

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Andrew 21: At Tinley Park, the Warriors survived a close one on the road.

Lincoln-Way Central (6-1, 4-1) will be in Aurora next week to take on Waubonsie Valley.

Lincoln-Way East 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 14: At Flossmoor, the Griffins continued to dominate and improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Southwest Valley Blue.

Lincoln-Way East visits Naperville North in week eight before hosting Sandburg to end the regular season.

Providence 21, Loyola 20: At New Lenox, the Celtics picked up a sack on a game-ending two-point conversion attempt to secure a razor-thin nonconference victory.

Providence (5-2, 2-0) will be in Chicago Heights in week eight to take on Marian Catholic.

Mount Carmel 35, Joliet Catholic 7: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers came up short at home in this year’s Carmelite Classic.

JCA (2-5, 2-0) will head to Chicago next week to take on De La Salle.

Coal City 49, Peotone 7: At Peotone, a third-quarter Blue Devils touchdown is all that came between the Coalers and a road shutout.

Coal City (6-1, 4-0) will host Herscher in week eight, while Peotone (3-4, 2-3) will host Manteno.

Lockport 28, Sandburg 7: At Orland Park, the Porters are back above water at 4-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play following a win over Sandburg.

Lockport will be in Aurora to take on Metea Valley next week.

Plainfield East 27, Joliet West 7: At Joliet, the Bengals snapped a three-game skid with a road win over the Tigers.

Plainfield East (4-3, 2-1) will host Romeoville in week eight, while Joliet West (2-5, 2-1) will be in Plainfield to take on Plainfield Central.

Lemont 31, Hillcrest 24: At Lemont, Lemont extended its win streak to five games with a hard-fought victory over Hillcrest.

Lemont (5-2, 5-0) will face Richards next week in Oak Lawn.

Romeoville 48, Joliet Central 0: at Romeoville, the Spartans rolled past the Steelmen in a blowout.

Romeoville (4-3, 2-1) will be at Plainfield East in week eight, while Joliet Central (1-6, 0-3) will host Plainfield South.