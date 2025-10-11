Lincoln-Way East girls golf takes fourth in state: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Class 2A state meet: At Hickory Point in Forsyth, Lincoln-Way East took fourth place with a 36-hole score of 631. It is the best finish in school history. Grace Zhang finished in 19th place with a 153 for East, while Hannah Brown (157) was 29th, Bella Versetto (158) was 32nd, Sophia Klapper (163) was 52nd and Maggie Fagan (167) was 68th.

Lockport finished 11th in the team race, while Plainfield North was 12th. Angela Kwak (157, 29th) led Lockport, while Plainfield North was led by Kiley Sanborn (160, 42nd).

Sarah Scott of Lemont finished sixth with a score of 145, while Taylor Miller of Plainfield East (152) was 15th and Taylor Bush of Lincoln-Way Central (160) was 42nd.

Class 1A state meet: At Red Tail Run in Decatur, Dwight’s Isabella Dinelli finished 53rd with a 36-hole score of 176, while Seneca’s Piper Stenzel (178) was 56th.

BOYS GOLF

Class 3A state meet: At The Den at Fox Creek, Lincoln-Way Central finished 11th as a team, while Lincoln-Way East was 13th. Central’s Brody Wall and East’s Tyler Rea each shot 157 over 36 holes to tie for 42nd.

Class 2A state meet: At Weibring Golf Club, Lemont’s Joey Scott finished 22nd with a 36-hole score of 151, while Providence’s Alex Hartman (158) was 51st.

FOOTBALL

Lincoln-Way West 49, Lapeer, MI 7: At Lapeer, MI, the Warriors remained undefeated (7-0) with the out-of-state win. They host Bradley-Bourbonnais Friday.

Dwight 38, Walther Christian 0: The Trojans improved to 4-3 with the win and will take on Warrensburg-Latham on Friday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Charles Tournament: Lincoln-Way East went 5-0 to win the championship. The Griffins’ Maggie Simon was named Tournament MVP, while teammate Chloe Prainito was also named All-Tournament.

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: Bolingbrook went 1-1, beating Homewood-Flossmoor 25-15, 25-22 and losing to St. Ignatius 25-19, 25-16. Noelle Aprati had 18 kills and 13 digs for the Raiders (20-8), while Angelia Robinson had 15 kills and eight digs. Catherine Daniels had 44 assists and Carly Schopp had seven digs and two aces.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Jimmy Daniels Invitational: At Rich South, Lincoln-Way East won the 19-team event with a total of 47. Bolingbrook (107) took fourth, Joliet West (166) was sixth and Romeoville (253) took eighth.

Oak Forest Invitational: At Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West’s Nick Dul took first overall in the five-team event to lead the Warriors to the team title with 33 points. Providence’s Kyle Szafranski finished eighth.

Prairie Central Invitational: Morris’ Cuyler Swanson and Everett Swanson finished 1-2, respectively, in the 10-team event, while teammate Brodie Peterson was fourth to help Morris win the title with a score of 27.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Jimmy Daniels Invitational: At Rich South, Lincoln-Way East’s Aubrey Clark won the eight-team race, helping the Griffins to a third-place finish with a score of 72. Bolingbrook (103) took fifth.

Oak Forest Invitational: At Oak Forest, Providence’s Maggie Wolniakowski won the five-team race, and Lincoln-Way West’s Penelope Pinciak took second to lead the Warriors to the team title with a score of 30.

Prairie Central Invitational: Morris finished second in the seven-team event with a score of 85.

BOYS SOCCER

Plainfield Central 3, Neuqua Valley 2: The Wildcats picked up the nonconference win on Senior Day.

Joliet Central 8, Crete-Monee 0: The Steelmen improved to 10-11 with the nonconference win.

Providence 3, Brother Rice 3: The Celtics played the Crusaders to a draw, getting two goals from Jovanny Gonzalez and one from Sebastian Ravelo, Luca Bullion added an assist.