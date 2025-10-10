Come observe owls, trout and deer and more at Will County forest preserve programs

Get up early to catch some trout during the Forest Preserve District’s Trout Season Celebration on Oct. 18, 2025, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of programs for the week of Oct. 13. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Whooo Lives Here – 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Learn about the nesting habits of screech owls and build a nest box to install at home. Ages 18 or older; $20 per person. Register by Oct. 14.

Oh Deer! – 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, O’Hara Woods Preserve in Romeoville: Hike up to 3 miles on uneven terrain to observe deer and other busy wildlife as the forest prepares for winter. All ages; free. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Trout Season Celebration – 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Kick off fall trout season with early fishing access, complimentary hot drinks and doughnuts, and a chance to pick up licenses and stamps at the Tackle Box. All ages; free.

Rec Bike Club – 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Hadley Valley-Gougar Road access in Homer: Take a 9-mile group ride on crushed limestone trails and work toward completing the four-ride series to earn a 2025 Rec Bike Club shirt. Ages 16 or older; free. Register by Friday, Oct. 17. A bicycle and helmet are required.

History of the Jack-o’-Lantern – 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore the tradition of the jack-o’-lantern from ancient origins to today, then carve a turnip, the original Halloween vegetable. Ages 18 or older; free. Register by Thursday, Oct. 16.

Sunrise Hike – 6:30 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, at Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill: Start the day with a brisk morning hike and watch the sun rise over the prairie. All ages; free. Register by Friday, Oct. 17.