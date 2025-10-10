Valley View teachers union rejects tentative deal, but has no imminent plan to strike

Three weeks after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the Valley View School District 365U Board of Education, the Valley View Council Local 604 teachers union has voted to reject the proposed deal.

The Board of Education said in a statement Friday that they were “notified that the Valley View Council Local 604 membership did not ratify the contract as presented.”

The union and the board have been negotiating since January to establish a new contract, and reached an impasse in August. The district’s teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance crews, nurses, security and other staff represented by the union have been working without a contract since the previous contract expired in mid-August just as the new school year began.

The union voted to authorize a strike in September before the tentative contract deal was reached, though the district said it “has received no information to indicate that the Valley View Council Local 604 intends to go on strike imminently” following the failed contract vote.

The union is surveying its members to “identify key priorities for continued discussion” following the vote before a date is set to renew negotiations, according to the board’s statement.

“We are optimistic that, through open dialogue and mutual respect, we will arrive at an agreement that strengthens our schools and supports the success of all students and staff while being realistic about budgetary constraints and community expectations,” the board said in its statement. “The VVSD Board of Education and senior leadership team remain committed to our shared mission of meeting the needs of every learner every day.”

While the contents of the tentative contract were not shared publicly, a major sticking point in the deal prior to the strike authorization vote was a proposed plan by the district to extend the school day at the district’s two high schools, Romeoville High School and Bolingbrook High School. That extension would have required teachers and students to arrive on campus by 7 a.m., though the plan did not include many specific details.

That proposal earned significant pushback from teachers, students, and parents, who argued it would create logistical problems and deprive students of sleep.

Union President Jared Ploger did not return The Herald-News’ request for comment on the vote and why the union members rejected the potential deal.