Lockport volleyball sweeps past Lincoln-Way Central: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport d. Lincoln-Way Central 25-19, 25-19: The Porters (21-3, 5-0) were led by Hutsyn Timosciek and Bridget Ferriter with 11 kills each in the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Natalie Bochantin had 18 assists and Emma Consigny had nine digs. The Knights (16-8, 2-4) were led by Ava Birmingham, who had nine digs and two assists.

Joliet West d. Oswego East 25-16, 25-20: Lexie Grevengoed had seven kills and five digs to lead the Tigers (28-3, 7-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Na’Riah Autman had six kills. Lina Govoni delivered five kills, six assists and six digs, while Julia Adams had 12 assists and six digs.

Lincoln-Way East d. Lincoln-Way West 21-25, 25-22, 25-19: The Griffins (14-7, 5-0) got 11 kills, eight digs and two blocks from Kolby Ross in the Southwest Suburban Conference win, while Klarke Mosby had 10 kills. Maggie Simon had 20 assists and Casey Twietmeyer had eight digs. Claire Murphy led the Warriors with 32 assists, while Lily Goyer had 10 kills and Kaylea Armstrong had eight kills. Sophia Rozga led the defense with eight digs.

Minooka d. Plainfield Central 20-25, 25-9, 25-15: The Indians (20-10, 6-1) picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win behind 11 kills from Giada Schrementi and 13 assists, four digs and two aces from Kennedy Walker.

Morris d. LaSalle-Peru 25-23, 25-23: Alexis Williams had 25 assists and six digs to lead Morris (21-5, 3-2) in the Interstate Eight Conference win, while Hannah Linn had 10 kills, Lily Hansen had eight kills and three blocks and Alyssa Jepson had 13 digs and an ace.

Manteno d. Coal City 25-17, 25-15: Riley Walker led the Coalers (14-13-1, 5-5) with six kills in the Illinois Central Eight loss. Sydney Larson had 13 assists, Maggie Carlson had five kills and two digs and Ava Kenney had five kills and four digs.

Seneca d. St. Bede 25-12, 26-24: Graysen Provance had 19 assists and five kills for the Irish in the Tri-County Conference win, while Brooklyn Sheedy had 10 kills and Hayden Pfeifer had five kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Minooka 4, Plainfield North 1: The Indians (16-1) got goals from Amani Davenport, Jamie Franson, Ethan Koranda and Aldo Escobedo. Koranda and Escobedo each had two assists.

Plainfield Central 4, Joliet Central 0: Leo Perez, Omar Trujillo, Jorge Mireles and Diego Gonzalez all scored for the Wildcats (15-5-1, 8-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Plainfield Central 18, Romeoville 13: The Wildcats won the Romeoville Regional championship in their first year of existence, beating the defending regional champ on its home field. Plainfield Central will play Yorkville in the Danville Sectional on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament: Emily Dillingham and Parker Johnson took third at first doubles for Plainfield Central, Kiarfa Burnett and Rowena Henderson were third at second doubles and Delaney Wrona and Madie Cervelli were fourth at second doubles.