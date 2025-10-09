Will County Sheriff’s Office issues 1,847 citations during traffic enforcement campaign

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued 1,847 citations and made 55 arrests during a yearlong traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes and saving lives, officials announced this week.

The enforcement period ran from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025, as part of the federal fiscal 2025 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program, funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Deputies issued 1,291 speeding citations, 26 occupant-restraint citations, 29 electronic device use citations and 307 other traffic citations, the sheriff’s office said.

They also recorded 44 traffic arrests and 11 criminal arrests during the campaign, the sheriff’s office said.

“These efforts are designed to make our roads safer for everyone,” Lt. Denny Byrd of the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “By focusing on the leading causes of crashes – such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and failure to wear seat belts – we aim to save lives and remind drivers that violating traffic laws will not be tolerated.”

The department participated in high-visibility campaigns including “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive High, Get a DUI.”

The STEP grant is funded through federal highway safety funds and is part of a statewide effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.