LWC, Plainfield North, Minooka show strong at girls cross country invite: Wednesday Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls cross country

Twilight Cross Country Invite: At Geneva, Lincoln-Way Central ran second, Plainfield North third and Minooka fifth in the team race behind meet winner Batavia. Marlie Czarniewski placed fourth as the top finisher for Plainfield North. Natalie Nahs ran eighth for Minooka and Keira Faxel placed ninth for LWC.

Kankakee All Area Invite: At Kankakee, Mikayla Chambers ran fourth for Dwight. Celeste Richards ran ninth for Peotone.

Girls volleyball

Lemont d. Bremen, 25-14, 25-15: At Midlothian, Lemont improved to a perfect 11-0 in the South Suburban Red with the win over the Braves. Overall, Lemont is now 18-9.

Boys soccer

Romeoville 2, Plainfield South: At Romeoville, the Spartans improved to 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the Southwest Prairie with the win over the Wildcats.

Coal City 9, Sandwich 0: At Coal City, the Coalers scored seven second-half goals to earn the nonconference win. Coal City (17-3) will wrap up its regular season next week against Providence.

Lemont 0, Metea Valley 0: At Aurora, Lemont tied the Mustangs at the War Stang Invite. Lemont is now 12-4-2 on the season.

Boys cross country

Kankakee All Area Invite: At Kankakee, Joe Faris ran 17th as the top finisher for Dwight and Greyson Denny ran 25th as the top finisher for Peotone.

Twilight Cross Country Invite: At Geneva, Minooka finished 13th and Plainfield North 16th in the team race behind state-power and meet champion Downers Grove North. Nico Cimino was the top finisher for Minooka running 31st. Cal Anderson was the top finisher for Plainfield North finishing 91st.