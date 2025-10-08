Kendall Kozak, Maddie Dostall lead Minooka to win: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Minooka def. Joliet West 25-19, 25-5: Kendall Kozak (seven kills, seven digs, seven assists) and Maddie Dostall (10 digs) led the way for Minooka. Joliet West was led by Lexie Grevengoed (seven kills, four digs, three aces), Lina Govoni (seven kills, eight assists), Na’Riah Autman (six kills), Julia Adams (15 assists) and Eden Eyassu (six digs).

Bolingbrook def. Joliet Central 25-9, 25-9: The Raiders got the sweep to move to 18-7 on the year.

Lockport def. Lincoln-Way West 25-19, 25-19: Lockport was led by Bridget Ferriter (nine kills), Hutsyn Timosciek (nine kills), Natalie Bochantin (20 assists, eight digs) and Sara McGraw (two blocks, one ace). The Warriors were led by Sophia Rozga with nine digs.

Yorkville def. Plainfield Central 25-13, 25-18: The Wildcats suffered the sweep on the road.

Sandburg def. Lincoln-Way Central 25-18, 25-21: Penny Smith (five kills, two aces, nine digs) and Ella Thompson (nine kills, one block) led Lincoln-Way Central.

Coal City def. Reed-Custer 25-11, 25-12: Sydney Larson had 14 assists, three digs, one block, and one ace to lead Coal City.

St. Viator def. Joliet Catholic 25-18, 25-18: JCA suffered the sweep at home.

Seneca def. Putnam County 25-9, 25-20: The Irish picked up the win on a night in which they celebrated their two seniors, Lexie Buis and Tessa Krull.

Boys soccer

Minooka 4, Plainfield South 1: Andrew Calderon had two goals while Armani Davenport and Aidan Gubbins had the other two.

Plainfield North 3, Joliet Central 0: The loss moves Joliet Central down two spots in the Southwest Prairie Conference standings.

Plainfield Central 2, Oswego East 1: The Wildcats maintained their hold on second place in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the win.

Oswego 2, Romeoville 0: The Spartans’ roller coaster season continued with another loss.

Lisle 10, Reed-Custer 2: The Comets’ two goalkeepers combined for 10 saves,

Stagg 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: Lincoln-Way East couldn’t come up with the comeback.

Lincoln-Way West 2, Andrew 1: The Warriors defeated Andrew in PKs 4-3.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Sandburg 0: The Knights got the win on senior night to move to 13-3 on the season.

St. Francis 2, Providence 2: The game ended in a draw with Jovanny Gonzalez and Lucas Garcia scoring the goals for Providence.