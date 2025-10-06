The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Plainfield East’s Brayden Mooney

Plainfield East boys soccer star Brayden Mooney is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 236 of 418 votes cast . He won on a ballot that included Joliet West volleyball star Lexie Grevengoed, Lincoln-Way Central runner Bryce Counihan and Joliet Central runner Madison King.

Mooney scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Plainfield South to earn the honor last week. He answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Mooney: I have been playing soccer since I was 4 years old, for about 12 years now.

What first got you into it?

Mooney: I first started playing soccer at Bolingbrook SC recreational due to my dad as well as my uncles playing college soccer as well as my grandparents being a big part of soccer as well.

How do you feel soccer helps prepare you in life?

Mooney: Soccer has so many lessons to teach someone. You learn work ethic and perseverance during hard times as well as social skills and working with teammates. Soccer touches on all the life skills needed to be successful and an overall good person.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Mooney: Being athlete of the week feels great. I feel so grateful to my family, coaches, and teammates who have given me all the support I have needed throughout the season. My goal now is to keep working and not stopping the grind. Accomplishments like this allow for me to be happy yet keep working to show people who I am.

What can we expect from Plainfield East the rest of the year?

Mooney: From the Plainfield East squad for the rest of the season, you will see us show who we really are. We have been in tough spots throughout the whole season, but when the time comes in playoffs, we will shake some things up.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Mooney: One of my favorite songs that I have been listening to recently especially before games is “Golden” from the new K-Pop Demon Hunters movie. I used to think that the movie wouldn’t be that good but I watched it and the song struck to me well. It gets me in an upbeat mood to help me perform for my team.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Mooney: There is not necessarily a movie coming out soon, but the TV show on Netflix “Stranger Things” final season is near to come out which I am very excited about. That show has been one of my favorites for years.

Celebrity crush?

Mooney: My celebrity crush when I was younger used to be Jennifer Lawrence from The Hunger Games. I was obsessed with that movie when I was younger and truly thought she was so cool for being a fighter in the movies.

Cubs or Sox?

Mooney: I am most definitely a Cubs fan. That’s the way my family has been my entire life yet on my dad’s side, we are split into Cubs, Sox, and Cardinals fans. I do not watch baseball that much but when it’s on, for sure the Cubs I’m rooting for.

Closing moments of the game, penalty kick to win your team the championship, who do you want taking the shot: Lionel Messi, or you?

Mooney: I take myself over Messi for winning the championship or game for my team every day. I believe that when I need to I will get the job done. The key is to never doubt your skills and even before the time comes, be prepared. Self-confidence is key to showing up when my team needs me.