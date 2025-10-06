Shaw Local

One person dead in rollover crash in Bolingbrook

A Bolingbrook police squad vehicle seen in 2022. (Shaw Media File Photo)

By Judy Harvey

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Grady Drive, Bolingbrook police said.

Officers responded to the crash about 6:50 p.m. and found an SUV and a sedan involved in a rollover collision, according to police. The SUV driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the SUV was traveling north on Grady Drive and attempted to cross Veterans Parkway when it was struck by a westbound sedan, police said.

The sedan driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The name of the SUV driver is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

The Bolingbrook Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

