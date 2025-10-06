Minooka volleyball 12th at ASICSChallenge: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball

ASICS Challenge: Minooka finished 12th overall, going 1-2 in the Silver Bracket on Saturday. They beat Salpointe of Arizona 25-20, 25-20, lost to Berkley Prep (Tampa) 25-16, 25-21 and lost to Hamilton (Wis) 25-13, 25-19. Kendall Kozak (35 kills, 48 assists, five aces) and Kennedy Walker (46 assists) led the way.

Girls flag football

Joliet Central: The Steelmen played two games and won both, downing Andrew 37-12 and Bremen 32-0.

Football

Dwight 48, St. Bede 14: The Trojans led 35-0 at halftime before finishing out their second win of the year.

Boys soccer

Reed-Custer 4, Fisher 2: Four different players scored for Reed-Custer to give the Comets their fifth win of the season.

Niles Notre Dame 4, Joliet Catholic 0: Joliet Catholic suffered a Catholic League loss.

South Elgin 8, Plainfield South 0: The Cougars suffered a road loss to 19th ranked South Elgin.

Lincoln-Way East 3, Andrew 2: The Griffins won 7-6 on PKs to move to 9-8 on the season.

Lincoln-Way Central 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Knights got a big win thanks to a hat trick by Aidan Byrne.

Plainfield Central 0, Waubonsie Valley 0: The Wildcats battled hard for a draw.

Boys cross country

Lisle Invitational: Joliet Catholic’s Chris Corsi finished in 31st place, while Peotone’s Greyson Denny was 54th.

Reavis Invitational: Romeoville’s Danny Alvarez finished 10th with a time of 17:49.20.

La Salle County Invitational: Seneca finished second as a team with Liam Baima (seventh), Callum Wright (eighth) and Brady Fort (10th) finishing in the top 10.

Solorio Sun Warrior Invitational: Plainfield North finished fourth as a team with the top runner being Dominic LaMontagna, who finished eighth with a time of 15:58.30.

Peoria Invitational: Isaac Stowers of Bolingbrook finished 31st among 3A runners

Girls cross country

Falcon Classic at Wheaton North: Aubrey Clark of Lincoln-Way East finished in ninth place of the championship flight while Lockport’s Katie Peetz taking 10th.

St. Charles North Invitational: Bolingbrook’s Adrianna Johnson finished 20th to lead the Raiders.

Peoria Invitational: Madison King of Joliet Central finished in second place with a time of 17:35.51. Hannah Maczek of Plainfield South was 62nd on the day.

Lisle Invitational: Mary Kate Moran of Joliet Catholic finished in 12th with a time of 20:02.81 to led the Angels to a fourth place finish. Plainfield East’s Alyssa Gorospe finished 53rd while Peotone’s Avery Lenz was 150th.

La Salle County Invitational: Seneca finished in second place as a team, but Lily Mueller was the winner with a time of 20:12.02.

Solorio Invitational: Lincoln-Way Central finished first as a team while Lemont was fourth. Jillian Davies (fourth), Keira Faxel (fifth), Mia Forystek (sixth) and Ava Dughetti (10th) all finished in the top 10 for Lincoln-Way Central. Hannah Farley of Lemont finished in eighth with a time of 18:30.60. Plainfield North’s Audrey Maresca finished in 46th.