Man wounded in Joliet shooting

A man in Joliet is expected to survive a gunshot wound that stemmed from an weekend altercation, police said.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to what at first was a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Hickory Street, according to a statement provided by Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

But instead of finding a stabbing victim, officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin, English said.

The man was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center for the injury, which officers believe is not life threatening, English said.

During the investigation, officers learned an altercation and gunfire were overheard outside of an apartment building, English said. Following the gunfire, officers believe a man carrying a firearm ran into the building, he said.

Officers established a perimeter around the building and issued a shelter-in-place for nearby residents, English said. Several people exited the apartment building after officers commanded them to do so, he said.

One of them was Joseph Blakemore, 39, of Joliet.

“Preliminary information indicates that a physical altercation took place between Blakemore and the victim and Blakemore’s handgun discharged during the altercation,” English said.

When asked whether Blakemore is suspected of shooting the victim in the groin, English said Blakemore was charged with possession of the firearm that discharged during the incident.

“While Blakemore is a suspect in this case, this case remains under active investigation,” English said.

Detectives and officers searched the apartment building and found a stolen loaded handgun, he said.

Blakemore was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.