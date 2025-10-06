Adult on skateboard dies in Plainfield crash

An adult pedestrian on a skateboard in Plainfield has died after he was struck by an SUV, police said.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash north of the intersection of Heggs Road and 127th Street, according to a statement from the Plainfield Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates a man on a skateboard was heading south on Heggs Road when he was struck by a gray Nissan Rogue traveling in the same direction, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to the same hospital for injuries, police said.

The driver is “cooperating with the investigation,” police said.

“At this time, no citations or charges have been issued as this incident remains under active investigation,” police said.