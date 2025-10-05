Lockport crews puts out apartment fire

Firefighters with the Lockport Township Fire Protection District were on the scene of an apartment fire in 1000 block of Ashley Court North in Lockport on Saturday. Oct. 4, 2025 (Provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Firefighters on Saturday morning put out a blaze in a third floor apartment in Lockport.

The fire was reported at about 10:52 a.m. from the 1000 block of Ashley Court North.

The first crews on the scene saw smoke coming from a third-floor window in the 12-unit building, according to a news release from Lockport Township.

“Crews made a quick attack and were able to extinguish the fire, limiting damage to the affected unit,” the release stated. “All the building’s occupants were able to evacuate the building safely.”

One occupant was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation but appears to be accidental, according to the release.

Assistance either at the scene or to provide standby coverage while firefighters were there was provided by departments from Bolingbrook, East Joliet, Homer, New Lenox, Northwest Homer, Orland Park, Plainfield, and Romeoville.