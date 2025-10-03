Shaw Local

Lockport to begin fall branch pickup this week

Lockport City Hall

Lockport City Hall (Photo by Judy Harvey)

By Judy Harvey

The city of Lockport’s fall branch pickup program begins Monday.

To participate in this program, residents must place their branches at the edge of the parkway, cut ends facing the street, prior to 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the city.

Crews will make one pass through the city, which can take up to two weeks to complete. You do not need to call to schedule a pickup, according to the city.

Residents in need of branch disposal outside of the city’s program dates must utilize Waste Management’s yard waste program, the city said.

Leaving branches in a parkway or on other City property indefinitely will result in a Code Enforcement citation. Visithttp://www.cityoflockport.net/303/Branch-Pick-Upfor more information.

