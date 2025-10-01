One man shot, one person stabbed in Joliet Township

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

Will County sheriff’s police are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed and another shot in Joliet Township.

Deputies were called out at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1400 block of Elgin Avenue in Joliet Township regarding a reported shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

The East Joliet Fire Protection District provided medical care and transported him to a local hospital.

While on the scene, medical care was also given to a second man at the scene who had sustained a stab wound, the sheriff’s office said.

This incident remains under active investigation.