One man shot, one person stabbed in Joliet Township

Will County sheriff’s police are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed and another shot in Joliet Township.
Deputies were called out at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1400 block of Elgin Avenue in Joliet Township regarding a reported shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff’s office said.
The East Joliet Fire Protection District provided medical care and transported him to a local hospital.
While on the scene, medical care was also given to a second man at the scene who had sustained a stab wound, the sheriff’s office said.
This incident remains under active investigation.