Morris volleyball wins 10th straight: Monday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Morris d., Plainfield South 25-22, 20-25, 25-10: At Plainfield, Morris won for the 10th straight time in its nonconference win over the Cougars. Morris improved to 19-4 overall.

Dwight d. Somonauk 21-25, 25-17, 25-11: At Dwight, the Trojans improved to 11-10 on the season with the nonconference win over the Bobcats.

Girls flag football

Joliet West 38, Plainfield Central 22: At Joliet, the Tigers remained unbeaten in the SPC with the win over the Wildcats. West is now 14-4 on the season.

Plainfield South 28, Joliet Central 20: At Plainfield, the Cougars earned their first Southwest Prairie win of the season with the win over the Steelmen.

Yorkville 34, Plainfield North 15: At Plainfield, the Tigers dropped to 5-6 on the season with the SPC loss to the Foxes.

Bolingbrook 13, Minooka 6: At Minooka, the Raiders won for the third time in their last four games with the win over the Indians. Bolingbrook improved to 11-10 on the season.

Boys soccer

Benet 5, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, four second half goals did in the Bengals in a nonconference loss to the Red Wings.

Rich Township 2, Reed-Custer 1: at Braidwood, Jakub Lichaj scored off an assist from Tristan Randall as the Comets fell in the nonconference match. Vinny Bollino ha eight saves for R-C (4-11-1).

Girls tennis

Coal City 7, St. Bede 0: At Coal City, the Coalers defeated the Bruins in a nonconference match.