Joliet police make 2 arrests in connection with possible shooting

Joliet police officers are investigating a possible shooting on Monday and have arrested two young men police said are connected with the incident.

At 11:52 p.m. Monday, officers on patrol near South Chicago Street and Fourth Avenue overheard possible gunshots coming from east of their location, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers saw two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop on both of them, English said.

Manuel Cardenas, 20, of Joliet, the driver of a Hyundai, was arrested on a charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded handgun and unlawful possession of suspected marijuana and alprazolam pills, English said.

Kyle Washington, 19, of Joliet, the driver of the Nissan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana and a charge of unlawful possession of suspected alprazolam, English said.

“Both individuals were questioned regarding the shots fired in the area and at this time, this case remains under investigation,” English said.

Alprazolam is most commonly known as Xanax and is a fast-acting drug used to treat anxiety disorders, panic disorders, and anxiety caused by depression.