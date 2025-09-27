Bolingbrook boys cross country wins Tinley Park Invite: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Tinley Park Tollfree Farley Invite: At Midlothian Meadows, Bolingbrook won the nine-team event with 38 points, ahead of runner-up Bradley-Bourbonnais’ total of 46. Joliet Central (109) finished fifth and Romeoville (205) ninth.

Palatine Invitational: Plainfield North finished second in the 32-team event with a score of 146, while Plainfield South (161) was third.

Run Down at The Oaks: At Mokena Park, Bryce Counihan took first place to help lead Lincoln-Way Central to the team title at the 12-team event. The Knights had 39 points, followed by Lincoln-Way East (77) and Lemont (107). Lincoln-Way West (147) took sixth, while Lockport (281) finished ninth and Plainfield Central (317) was 12th.

Bartlett Invitational: Plainfield East finished 14th in the 19-team event with a score of 339.

Macnider Invitational: Minooka finished third in the eight-team event with a score of 64.

Herscher Invitational: Peotone finished eighth out of 11 teams with a score of 211.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Tinley Park Tollfree Farley Invite: At Midlothian Meadows, Joliet Central’s Madison King finished first with a time of 18:08.6, while Lincoln-Way East won the team title in the 14-team event with a score of 36. Lincoln-Way West (125) was fourth, Bolingbrook (140) fifth and Joliet Central (239) 10th.

Palatine Invitational: At Deer Grove East, Plainfield North finished third in the 31-team event and Lockport (661) was 25th.

Macnider Invitational: Minooka finished third out of six teams with a score of 53.

Herscher Invitational: Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers finished third, while Peotone’s Celeste Richards was 10th.

BOYS SOCCER

Plainfield Central 2, West Aurora 0: The Wildcats (12-3) got a goal each from Diego Gonzalez and Jorge Mireles, while Marshall DeGraff recorded the shutout in goal.

Lemont 4, Eisenhower 0: Lemont improved to 10-3-1 overall and 7-1 in the South Suburban Blue with the shutout win.

Lockport 2, Andrew 2: Lockport won in penalty kicks to pick up the Southwest Suburban Conference win.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: Connor Pate scored twice after the Knights (10-3, 3-1) fell behind 1-0 to lead them to the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Assists came from Aidan Wojtczak and Derrick Rafacz, while Joshua DeMik got the win in goal.

Providence 4, Geneseo 0: At Moline, the Celtics (8-5-2) picked up the win in the Great River Classic.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Reed-Custer Comet Classic: Morris (18-4) went 5-0 and won the championship. Senior Alexis Williams recorded her 1,000th career assist in the tourney.

Joliet West Quad: Joliet West went 3-0, beating Batavia 25-15, 25-19; Moline 25-16, 25-20 and Loyola 25-15, 25-21. Lexie Grevengoed had 18 kills and 13 digs on the day for the Tigers (24-3), while Lina Govoni had 17 kills, 13 digs and 25 assists. Julia Adams had 24 assists, Eden Eyassu had 20 digs and Lola Berta had eight aces.

BOYS GOLF

Mendota Ryder Cup: At Mendota Golf Club, Morris finished second in the 12-team event with an 18-hole score of 224.

GIRLS GOLF

Naperville North Invitational: At Glendale Lakes, Minooka finished 14th in the 15-team event with a score of 379. Avery Selk led the Indians with a round of 86.