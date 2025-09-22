Two men shot in Joliet, police suspect shooter was from passing motorcycle

Two men in Joliet may have been shot by someone on a passing motorcycle, police said.
At 12:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the first block of North Broadway Street for a report of two people shot, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.
When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the right leg and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right ankle, English said.
The two men have been hospitalized for treatment and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, English said.
“It is believed that both victims were shot by a subject shooting from a passing motorcycle,” English said.
Both victims were shot while outside an apartment building, English said.
“Identification of the suspect and a motive for the shooting remain under investigation,” English said.
Spent shell casings were recovered from the area, English said.