Joliet police investigating 2 separate shootings

Joliet police officers are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Vine Street and Des Plaines Street in the past week.

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Vine Street and found spent shell casings in the street, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers received no report of injuries from the shooting and they were unable to find anything struck by gunfire after searching the area, English said.

About 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Des Plaines Street and found multiple spent shell casings in the area, English said.

Officers later learned a vehicle in the area had been struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported in the incident, he said.