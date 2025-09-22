Joliet man charged with Sept. 10 shooting, accused of endangering multiple people

A Joliet man has been charged with firing a gun in the direction of his ex-girlfriend, and prosecutors alleged he endangered multiple people in the incident.

On Friday, Kemarion Hawkins, 19, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property following a Joliet Police Department investigation of a Sept. 10 shooting in the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive.

A woman called 911 to “frantically” tell the dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend shot at her in her vehicle, according to a petition to deny Hawkins’ jail release from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The woman told officers that she was in the area to “exchange property” after breaking up with Hawkins, prosecutors said.

“[Hawkins] pulled out a small firearm from his clothing and began to shoot at [the woman] through the passenger window of the vehicle and at the vehicle as she drove away,” prosecutors said.

Officers saw windows on the woman’s vehicle were shattered, prosecutors said.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the broken glass, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep Hawkins in jail by alleging he “carelessly fired a gun at the victim in a residential community.”

Prosecutors alleged Hawkins “endangered multiple people” in the incident.

They also alleged Hawkins has a history of disregarding court orders and the safety of others.