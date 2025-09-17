State Sen. Loughran Cappel’s home hit in Shorewood shootings

One of the two homes struck by gunfire in Shorewood early Tuesday morning was reported to be the home of State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel.

Shorewood police said Tuesday evening that a suspect in the shootings was in custody, but have not offered more information.

Wednesday morning, Loughran Cappel, a Democrat, issued a statement saying that the senator and her family were safe after a gun was fired at their home.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, my family and I experienced a deeply troubling incident when a shot was fired directly at our home,” Loughran Cappel said in the statement.

“I am grateful to Chief Arnold, law enforcement and investigators for their work detaining a suspect and working diligently to get to the bottom of this. My family and I are safe and I’m thankful that no one was hurt. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” the statement read.

Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold told the Herald-News Wednesday morning that at this time, it is not believed that Loughran Cappel was targeted by the shooter and that the incident was “totally random.”

Shorewood police received three separate calls in the early hours of Tuesday morning about gunfire.

The first call, which was received at 4:50 a.m., brought officers to the area of Ca-Crest Drive and Highland Drive, though no damage was discovered near the scene of the reported gun noise.

Later in the day Shorewood police officers said they were called to 500 block of Bethany Drive, where a house had been struck three times by small caliber bullets. While officers were processing the scene, the department received a third call from the 500 block of Northgate Lane, where a second home was struck by one bullet.

Police reported that the bullets appeared to have come from the same weapon, and the suspect in custody is believed to have been responsible for the shootings at both homes, though, according to Arnold, the incidents are not connected in any other way.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, despite residents, including Loughran Cappel and her family, being home when both houses were hit.

“At times like these, I am reminded of how precious peace and safety are in our communities,” Loughran Cappel said. “Violence is never the answer.”

While police do not believe the lawmaker was deliberately targeted in the incident, the shooting comes amid increased nationwide discussions about the rise of political violence in light of the Sept. 10 shooting death of conservative podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk, as well as the June murder of Minnesota democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shooting of her fellow state senator John Hoffman and his wife.

Kirk was killed during a speaking event at a college campus in Utah, while the Minnesota politicians were targeted in their homes.