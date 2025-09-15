Joliet police ID person of interest in armed robbery at gas station

Joliet police detectives have identified a person of interest in the investigation of an armed robbery last Saturday at a local gas station.

Officers responded to the robbery about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Circle K gas station, 2422 Illinois Route 59, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The robber entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a store clerk, English said. The robber then fled from the store after obtaining an “undisclosed amount of cash,” he said.

English described the person as a Black male wearing a White Sox jacket, black jeans, black shores, gloves and a face mask.

“Detectives have identified a person of interest, however no arrests have been made at this time,” English said.

The investigation remains “active and ongoing,” English said.