Joliet police say shots fired during domestic dispute, suspect fled scene

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police are searching for a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in which multiple gun shots were fired.

Officers responded at 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive East for a report of shots fired in an apartment building parking lot, Joliet police said in a news release.

A male suspect allegedly fired multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend from outside of a vehicle as she pulled away in the vehicle, police said. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

The female victim sustained minor injuries from shattered glass but was not struck by gunfire, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect following a search of the area and nearby apartment buildings and the case remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

They also can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.