Joliet will test tornado sirens starting Thursday

The city of Joliet has announced that it will start sounding off its tornado sirens Thursday for testing and maintenance.

The testing will continue Friday and Monday unless actual severe weather moves into the city, according a news release on the tests.

“During these dates, sirens will sound briefly as part of the testing process,” the city said. “Residents are advised that this is only a test and not an indication of an actual emergency. No severe weather is forecast during this time; however, if severe weather does occur, the testing will be rescheduled.”

Residents do not need to take action when the sirens are sounded “but are encouraged to use the opportunity to review personal and family emergency plans,” according to the release.

Those seeking more information should contact John Lukancic with the Joliet Office of Emergency and Disaster Management at 815-724-3563 or emergencymanagement@joliet.gov.