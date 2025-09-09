Peotone sweeps Milford in girls volleyball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Peotone 2, Milford 0: The Blue Devils got the sweep over Milford.

Downers Grove South def Bolingbrook: The Raiders were swept, but fought hard.

Dwight 2, Fieldcrest 0: The Trojans got the sweep on the night.

Ottawa Marquette 2, Reed-Custer 0: The Comets were defeated 25-12, 25-15.

Boys soccer

Herscher 8, Morris 1: Morris was unable to get the win.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Shepard 0: The Griffins scored all five goals in the second half.

Girls golf

Coal City finishes second at tri: The Coalers scored 198 behind LaSalle Peru’s 186 but ahead of Ottawa’s 220. Livia Sulzberger’s 47 led the Coalers.

Minooka 172, Providence 207: Grace Mangun scored a 39 for Minooka, finishing first among all golfers.