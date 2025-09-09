Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Peotone sweeps Milford in girls volleyball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Peotone 2, Milford 0: The Blue Devils got the sweep over Milford.

Downers Grove South def Bolingbrook: The Raiders were swept, but fought hard.

Dwight 2, Fieldcrest 0: The Trojans got the sweep on the night.

Ottawa Marquette 2, Reed-Custer 0: The Comets were defeated 25-12, 25-15.

Boys soccer

Herscher 8, Morris 1: Morris was unable to get the win.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Shepard 0: The Griffins scored all five goals in the second half.

Girls golf

Coal City finishes second at tri: The Coalers scored 198 behind LaSalle Peru’s 186 but ahead of Ottawa’s 220. Livia Sulzberger’s 47 led the Coalers.

Minooka 172, Providence 207: Grace Mangun scored a 39 for Minooka, finishing first among all golfers.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois