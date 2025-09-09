Joliet event to offer free child car seat safety check

A free child car seat safety check event will be held Sept. 20 by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Will County Public Safety Complex, 16911 W. Laraway Road, Joliet.

Road traffic injuries remain the leading killer of children and young people between the ages of 5 and 29, according to a 2023 global status report on road safety from the World Health Organization.

During this event, deputies and certified child passenger will:

• check that children are riding in the correct car seat for their age and size

• ensure seats are properly installed

• answer parents’ and caregivers’ questions about car seat safety

“Certified technicians can ensure families are using the right seat at the right time – whether it’s rear-facing, forward-facing, a booster or a seat belt – and show them how to install it correctly,” according to a statement from sheriff’s office spokesman Kevin Hedemark.

Families who cannot attend this event still can access car seat checks and safety resources, as well as find local technicians and events, by visiting the following link: tinyurl.com/2j53bumj.