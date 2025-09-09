‘Another bloody carwash’: Lockport council members push back on proposed business near I-355

Development of The Springs at Lockport housing complex nears completion along West 159th Street near the Interstate 355 interchange in Lockport on Thursday, Jan 9, 2025. The city is reviewing a proposal for car wash at the corner of 159th Street and Adelmann Road nearby. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport City Council members expressed disapproval for a proposal to build a carwash in The Springs at Lockport development.

The proposed Mister Carwash would be located on a 1.1 acre plot of land at the corner of 159th Street and Adelmann Road, just west of Interstate 355 and next to the future Wendy’s location.

The car wash would include a 4,874 foot standalone, drive-through wash building, 19 vacuum stations parking spaces, and separate ingress and egress driveways, as well as landscaping features designed to mitigate noise.

While the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the plan for the carwash, the city council members during their Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 3 were not as enthusiastic.

While Mayor Steven Streit said that the plan “looks like a great business” he expressed concern about the inclusion of an automotive business in the development, as it was not something the city originally discussed with the property owners.

This sentiment was supported by Alderman Darren Deskin, who stated that the city had been “promised” restaurant businesses for the development, citing examples such as Portillo’s and Chic-Fil-A.

“We told the developer the last thing we needed in this town was another bloody carwash in a bad location. Nothing against your business, Sir, but you were deceived about this property,” Deskin said to the business owner, Rob Barse, who was in attendance. “I’m disappointed the developer is not here tonight to discuss this. Shame on them for letting this get so far.”

Deskin continued to tell Barse that he “wishes him well” but that he would be voting no on the application.

Other council members expressed similar concerns, with Alderwoman Susan King stating that she is worried about the potential for traffic congestion coming in and out of the space, and Alderwoman Joann Bartelsen calling the location “inappropriate.”

“I think we need to talk about this more and discuss things with the builder,” Bartelsen said.

Director of Community and Economic Development Lance Thies noted during the discussions that representatives from the property developer, MJK Development, had offered to be at the meeting but had been told by staff there was no need to attend.

Thies then said he would make sure the developers were present at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting where the item will come up for a final vote and continued discussion.

Thies also said that while names of restaurant and fast food chains had been mentioned in the conversations with the developer, there was no prohibition on automotive businesses in the development agreement and no official promises had been made about potential tenants.

If an agreement is reached with the developer, or another location is considered, Lockport would be the first location for Mister Carwash – a national chain with over 500 locations – in the Chicago region.

The company prides itself on its unique water recycling system that allows it to filter and reuse water through the system, resulting in 25% less water usage than other carwashes, according to Barse.

“Part of me is leaning one way, part is leaning the other way,” said Alderman Patrick McDonald. “I think this could be good for the surrounding businesses, but be a pain for nearby residents.”

The carwash would need five votes in its favor at the next city council meeting in order to be approved.