Morris volleyball downs Bradley-Bournbonnais: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

By Hart Pisani

Girls volleyball

Morris 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Morris won 20-25, 25-17, 25-15. Alexis Williams had 26 assists and an ace, Lily Hansen added seven kills and a block while Tessa Shannon put up five kills, 11 digs and two aces.

Lemont 2, Richards 0: Lemont defeated Richards 25-22, 25-16. Kaitlyn Wilson had seven kills and eight digs, Nora Miller came in with 12 digs and Olivia Sarno had 19 assists.

Coal City 2, Streator 0: The Coalers swept Streator 25-18, 26-24. Sydney Larson had 14 assists, two digs and one ace.

Lockport 2, Plainfield East 0: Lockport got the sweep 25-22, 25-19. Bridget Ferriter (10 Kills), Natalie Bochantin (23 assists, eight digs) and Hutsyn Timosciek (five kills, eight digs) led the way.

Dwight 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Dwight got a big nonconference sweep.

Boys soccer

Bolingbrook 2, Yorkville 1: The Raiders picked up a solid nonconference win.

Minooka 2, Moline 1: Minooka remained undefeated on the season with Ethan Koranda’s two goals being the difference.

Providence 0, Glenbard South 0: Luke Rost got the shutout in the net for Providence.

Plainfield East 3, Romeoville 0: The Bengals got a massive upset over the ninth-ranked Spartans.

Plainfield North 3, Bartlett 2: The Tigers got a big win in the Best of the West Invitational.

Joliet Central 2, Joliet West 0: The Steelmen got a big win in the consolation bracket of the Windy City Classic.

Lincoln-Way Central 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (4-3 PKs): The Knights won in penalty kicks.

Boys golf

Morris wins tri meet: Morris finished first with 168, Seneca was second with 173 and Coal City had 182.

Girls golf

Minooka 195, Yorkville 200: Minooka got a key early-season win against a fellow Southwest Prairie Conference opponent.

Girls tennis

Plainfield Central 6, Joliet 1: The Wildcats moved to 3-2 on the year.

Girls flag football

Plainfield North def. Plainfield South: Plainfield North picked up the first win in program history.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.