Morris volleyball downs Bradley-Bournbonnais: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Morris 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Morris won 20-25, 25-17, 25-15. Alexis Williams had 26 assists and an ace, Lily Hansen added seven kills and a block while Tessa Shannon put up five kills, 11 digs and two aces.

Lemont 2, Richards 0: Lemont defeated Richards 25-22, 25-16. Kaitlyn Wilson had seven kills and eight digs, Nora Miller came in with 12 digs and Olivia Sarno had 19 assists.

Coal City 2, Streator 0: The Coalers swept Streator 25-18, 26-24. Sydney Larson had 14 assists, two digs and one ace.

Lockport 2, Plainfield East 0: Lockport got the sweep 25-22, 25-19. Bridget Ferriter (10 Kills), Natalie Bochantin (23 assists, eight digs) and Hutsyn Timosciek (five kills, eight digs) led the way.

Dwight 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Dwight got a big nonconference sweep.

Boys soccer

Bolingbrook 2, Yorkville 1: The Raiders picked up a solid nonconference win.

Minooka 2, Moline 1: Minooka remained undefeated on the season with Ethan Koranda’s two goals being the difference.

Providence 0, Glenbard South 0: Luke Rost got the shutout in the net for Providence.

Plainfield East 3, Romeoville 0: The Bengals got a massive upset over the ninth-ranked Spartans.

Plainfield North 3, Bartlett 2: The Tigers got a big win in the Best of the West Invitational.

Joliet Central 2, Joliet West 0: The Steelmen got a big win in the consolation bracket of the Windy City Classic.

Lincoln-Way Central 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (4-3 PKs): The Knights won in penalty kicks.

Boys golf

Morris wins tri meet: Morris finished first with 168, Seneca was second with 173 and Coal City had 182.

Girls golf

Minooka 195, Yorkville 200: Minooka got a key early-season win against a fellow Southwest Prairie Conference opponent.

Girls tennis

Plainfield Central 6, Joliet 1: The Wildcats moved to 3-2 on the year.

Girls flag football

Plainfield North def. Plainfield South: Plainfield North picked up the first win in program history.