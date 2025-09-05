Crest Hill man charged with threatening to kill woman, burn mental health facility

A former psychiatric patient from Crest Hill is charged with threatening to burn a mental health facility to the ground with a technician inside after he was upset about the investigation of his claim against her.

On Thursday, Jacob Baker, 25, was charged with the felony offense of threatening a human services provider and the misdemeanor offense of harassment by telephone.

The felony charge alleged Baker not only threatened to burn down Madden Mental Health Center in Hines but also threatened to attack a medical technician with whom he was having issues.

Baker was allowed pretrial release under the SAFE-T Act by Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy after he found prosecutors did not sustain their burden to keep Baker detained, according to court records.

Kennedy found there were conditions that could mitigate the risks of Baker’s pretrial release.

Kennedy ordered Baker to stay away from a mental health technician and the Madden Mental Health Center. The judge also ordered Baker to take his medication as prescribed and reside with his mother.

Last January and February, Baker had been housed at the Madden Mental Health Center for “multiple psychiatric diagnoses,” according to a court filing from prosecutors.

On Jan. 24, Baker accused a mental health technician of mental abuse and he alleged she threatened to “knock his teeth” if he referred to her by her full name, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 5, the medical technician denied the allegations, which was two days after Baker was discharged from the facility, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the “matter” regarding Baker’s allegations was “closed with no action taken.”

On May 21, Illinois State Police were notified of a voicemail left in the inbox of a statewide medical director, prosecutors said.

The voicemail message contained a threat to “burn down the building” with the medical technician inside, prosecutors said. The technician was threatened in the message, which repeatedly used a racial slur, prosecutors said.

The voicemail was left by a phone number and caller ID linked to Baker, prosecutors said.

On May 22, Illinois State Police agents met with Baker at his home and he allegedly made “admissions to leaving the voicemail,” prosecutors said.

“[Baker] stated he left the message because he felt his claims against the victim were not investigated properly,” prosecutors said.