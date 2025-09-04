Shaw Local

Joliet police say teen caught with gun stolen from Alabama

Charges and arrest made out of traffic stop

A Joliet police squad vehicle. (Gary Middendorf)

By Felix Sarver

Officers conducting a traffic stop determined a 15-year-old passenger allegedly possessed a loaded gun stolen from Alabama, Joliet police said.

At 3:32 p.m. on Monday, officers pulled over a Ford Explorer in the 800 block of Vine Street for a stop sign violation, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The 21-year-old driver had a 15-year-old passenger in his vehicle, English said. Officers determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license, he said.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded handgun from a backpack,” English said.

Officers learned the gun had been “previously reported stolen out of Alabama,” English said. Officers also learned the 15-year-old boy had possessed the firearm, he said.

The teen was taken into custody on charges of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and no valid firearm owner’s license, English said.

The teen was also taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest on a battery charge, English said.

The 15-year-old is accused of battering another juvenile on May 7 near Cass Street and Arch Court, English said.

The driver was issued traffic citations for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign, English said.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

