Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Lockport home

Lockport firefighters work to put out a house fire in the 500 block of Stephanie Drive in Lockport on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

The Lockport Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of Stephanie Drive in Lockport Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived at approximately 12:30 p.m. and discovered a fire burning in home’s garage and extending into the attic, according to an LTFPD press release.

Residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, with one person being treated for minor injuries, according to the LTFPD.

While crews were able to extinguish the fire, the home cannot be occupied at this time due to “extensive damage,” according to the LTFPD.

Smoke billows out of the garage of a home in the 500 block of Stephanie Drive in Lockport on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo Provided by )

As crews worked to battle the fire, the incident was elevated to a full still alarm level, which brought in assistance from the East Joliet, Homer, Lemont, New Lenox, Northwest Homer, Plainfield, and Romeoville fire departments to aid at the scene and cover the rest of the district.

The cause of the fire has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, and is still under investigation by Lockport authorities.