EMA inspectors to assess Lockport storm damages Wednesday, Thursday

Lockport police issued a notice to residents to be aware of storm damage assessments, which will be taking place this week.

Representatives from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Office of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Association and the Will County Emergency Management Agency will be going door-to-door in the community Wednesday and Thursday to verify damage reports from the storms that occurred Aug. 16 to 19.

The teams will be “working to determine what types of assistance may be available,” according to the Lockport police.

So residents can recognize the officials, inspection personnel will be wearing safety vests and will be carrying official photo identification. They will also remain outside and will not enter homes or businesses.