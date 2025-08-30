Joliet man charged after police say gun was fired during neighborhood dispute

A Joliet man was arrested and charged Friday after a dispute in which a gun was fired into the air, Joliet police said.

Travoccia W. Dillard, 25, of Joliet, was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from Joliet police

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Joliet officers responded to the 900 block of Ann Street for a report of a neighbor discharging a firearm into the air, police said.

Officers learned the incident stemmed from a neighbor dispute in which the suspect, Dillard, went outside and fired one round into the air, police said.

Officers were told that a Joliet resident was visiting someone in the 900 block of Ann Street and that this resident had been involved in a dispute through social media with Dillard, police said.

Officers were told that Dillard retrieved a firearm from his residence and fired a shot in the air before retreating inside and changing his clothing, according to police.

Officers called Dillard out of the residence, police said, and he exited with his girlfriend while holding his infant child.

Dillard was taken into custody and transported to the Joliet Police Department, where he denied firing a firearm earlier in the day, police said.

Officers found evidence that a firearm was discharged in the 900 block of Ann Street, police said, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

Dillard was processed and transported to the county jail without incident, police said.

Neighbors in the area were advised to stay in place while the incident was unfolding on Ann Street.

“Nearby schools were also asked to delay dismissal to reduce pedestrian traffic in the vicinity,” Joliet police said in a statement released late Friday afternoon.

Reporter Bob Okon contributed to this story