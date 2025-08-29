Joliet Central volleyball starts the year 2-0: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Joliet Central 2, Bloom 1: Joliet Central moved to 2-0 on the year with a 25-22, 24-26, 15-8 win over Bloom.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Joliet Catholic 0: JCA fell 19-25, 22-25.

Lyons 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: The Warriors suffered the sweep at home.

Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: The Irish got the win 27-25, 25-15. Graysen Provance led the way with 11 kills.

Boys soccer

Romeoville 6, Lisle 1: It was an electric home win for the Spartans.

Joliet Catholic 3, Plainfield South 2: JCA bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Providence on Tuesday.

Reed-Custer 9, Sandwich 1: Matt Kuban broke the Reed-Custer school record for goals in a game with six while tacking on two assists.

Bolingbrook 1, Naperville North 1: Bolingbrook battled out to a non-conference draw.

St. Charles East 2, Plainfield East 0: The Bengals suffered a tough non-conference road loss.

Providence Catholic 2, Quincy Notre Dame 0: The Celtics have moved to 3-0 on the season with two games remaining this week.

Minooka 5, Eisenhower 1: Brian Ngong led Minooka with two goals as Minooka is now 2-0.

St. Laurence 4, Lincoln-Way West 1: The Warriors were defeated during the Windy City Classic.

Joliet West 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: After battling to a 0-0 draw, Joliet West advanced in the Windy City Tournament on PKs, 4-3.

Lockport 3, Thornton 0: The Porters picked up the shut out against Thornton during the Windy City Classic.

Lincoln-Way East 8, Marian Catholic 0: The Griffins were dominant in their Windy City Classic game.

Joliet Central 4, Andrew 3: The Steelmen advanced in the Windy City Classic on PKs

Boys golf

Oswego East 157, Providence Catholic 162: The Celtics lost a close one.

Coal City finishes second in tri: The Coalers scored 184 to finish behind Prairie Central’s 162, but ahead of Wilmington’s 216. Jaxon Dune led the Coalers with a 44.

Seneca finishes third in tri: The Irish are 3-3 on the season after scoring a 186, led by Cody Malak’s 43. Roanoke-Benson was first at 173 while St. Bede was second at 174.

Girls golf

Joliet Township 172, Bolingbrook 215: Joliet Township improves to 3-3 in Southwest Prairie Conference play. Sophia Podmolik’s PR of 34 (-1) was one one shot from the all-time Joliet Township girls golf record. Nylani Joyce led Bolingbrook with a 48, tied for fourth.

Seneca wins tri: The Irish scored 194 compared to 198 by El Paso-Gridley (198) and Prairie Central (228). Seneca is 6-2 with Piper Stenzel medaling at 43.

Boys cross country

Plainfield Central finishes third at Oswego East: Plainfield Central’s top runner was Spencer Kazak who finished 13th with a time of 17:29.

Girls cross country

Plainfield Central finishes fourth at Oswego East: Brooke Rochacz was the Wildcats’ top runner after she finished 19th at 20:44.

Girls swimming

Lincoln-Way West 92, Joliet 77: Lincoln-Way West got the big win.