Gun fired in Joliet neighbor dispute

A man was arrested Friday after a dispute between neighbors in which a gun was fired into the air, Joliet police said.

The incident, which occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ann Street, led to an advisory for neighbors to stay in place.

“Nearby schools were also asked to delay dismissal to reduce pedestrian traffic in the vicinity,” according to a news release from Joliet police.

A 25-year-old man was arrested. Charges are pending, police said.

Police said one shot was fired into the air during the dispute among neighbors.

“No one was injured by the gunfire, and it is unknown at this time if any property damage occurred,” according to the release.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or use the website crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.