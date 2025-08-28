Morris boys and girls cross country shine at early season invite: Wednesday’s Herald-News roundup

Boys cross country

Morris Early Bird Invite: At Morris, Cuyler Swanson and Everett Swanson finished 1-2 to lead Morris to second place in its own invite behind Aurora Central Catholic. Brodie Peterson placed sixth for Morris. Joe Fairs of Dwight ran 12th. Callum Wright was the top finisher for Seneca, placing 53rd overall.

Girls cross country

Morris Early Bird Invite: At Morris, Ava Conley placed seventh overall to lead Morris to a second-place team finish. Lily Mueller of Seneca ran 12th for the Irish.

Girls volleyball

Hinsdale South 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Darien, Klarke Mosby had 11 kills as the Griffins fell to 0-2 on the season with a 27-29, 25-16, 25-16 loss to the Hornets. Maggie Simon had 18 assists and Brooklyn Ritter added 11 for East.

Boys golf

Yorkville 152, Plainfield North 155, Plainfield South 170: At Yorkville, Evan Lee tied for medalist honors with a 1-over 37 for Plainfield North. Jonah Powell finished in a tie for third after shooting a 38.

Ottawa 155, Morris 166: At Morris, Braden Wickkiser carded a 40 to finish in a tie for fourth with teammate Brycen Johnson in an Interstate 8 match.

Lincoln-Way East 147, Lemont 147: At Frankfort, Joey Scott carded a 4-under par 32 to lead the way for Lemont as it finished in a draw with the Griffins. Tyler Rea shot a one under 35 to lead LWE.

Oswego East 148, Plainfield East 155, Romeoville 190: At Oswego, Jacob Czerniak led the Bengals with a 38 in the Southwest Prairie triangular. Kyle Kuczkowski shot a 42 as the top finisher for Romeoville.

Streator 167, Seneca 178: At Streator, junior Cooper Thorson shot a 40 and Raiden Terry a 45 for the Irish in their nonconference match with the Bulldogs.

Girls golf

Plainfield East 165, Plainfield Central 215: At Plainfield, Taylor Miller shot a 2-under par 34 to lead the Bengals in the SPC match. Hope Trosclair, Hailey Cudal and Kendall Battle finished first through fourth for East. Kaylee Adelmann shot a 46 finishing fifth for the Wildcats.

Minooka 180, Plainfield South 208: At Yorkville, Laney Przybyla shot a 41 and teammate Grace Mangun a 43 to lead the Indians in the SPC. Hayden Justis carded a 45 to lead the Cougars.

Lincoln-Way East 148, Bradley-Bourbonnais 206: At Bourbonnais, Bella Versetto led a sweep of the top nine spots for the Griffins by firing a 1-under 34. Sophia Klapper, Hannah Brown and Maggie Fagan rounded out the top four for East.

Carmel Catholic 170, Joliet Catholic 240: At Wilmington, Katie Rzasa shot a 57 to lead the Angels in the East Suburban Catholic match with the Corsairs.

Joliet Central 198, Yorkville 200: At Bristol, Sophia Podmolik shot a 42 to earn medalist honors for the Steelmen. Grace Vanderhyden shot a 51 for Joliet.

Pontiac 213, Coal City 230: At Pontiac, Josephine Kline shot a 53 to lead the way for the Coalers.