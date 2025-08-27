Lockport opens season with 2-set win over Lyons: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Lockport 2, Lyons 0: The Porters were led to the nonconference win by Bridget Ferriter (13 kills), Hutsyn Timosciek (eight kills), Natalie Bochantin (23 assists), Kate Nelson (14 digs) and Maya Kevo-Baker (two blocks).

Minooka 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: Kendall Kozak led the Indians with eight kills and 11 assists in the nonconference win, while Courtney Walter had eight kills and Maddie Dostoll with nine digs.

Bolingbrook 2, Hinsdale Central 0: The Raiders cruised to a season-opening win. They were led by Noelle Aprati with seven kills, three digs and four aces, while Faith Fisher had four kills. Catherine Daniels had 15 assists, two digs and two blocks. Alexis Jacob had six digs.

Morris 2, Pontiac 0: Morris (2-0) got nine kills from Hannah Linn and five kills and three aces from Tessa Shannon in the nonconference win. Alexis Williams had 22 assists.

Joliet Central 2, East Aurora 0: The Steelmen won their season-opening match.

Boys soccer

Joliet Central 2, Solorio 1: The Steelmen moved into the winners’ bracket in the Windy City Classic with the win.

Joliet West 3, Mt. Carmel 1: The Tigers opened the Reavis Ram Classic with the win.

Kankakee 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins dropped the Windy City Classic game.

Providence 6, Westmont 0: The Celtics (2-0) picked up the nonconference shutout.

Lincoln-Way Central 3, Downers Grove North 1: The Knights fell behind 1-0 in the Windy City Classic game, but responded with a pair of goals by Connor Pate and one by Aiden Byrne.

Boys golf

Lincoln-Way East 144, Bradley-Bourbonnais 164: At Green Garden, the Griffins were led by Seamus Moran’s 2-under par 34. Tyler Rea shot 35, while Carmine Moccio shot 36. Nico Mancini carded a 39.

Lemont 147, Oak Lawn 172: Lemont was led by Niko Giannakopoulos with a round of 35. Alexander Tomala followed with a 36, while Oscar Refness and Colin Pobiega each shot 38s.

Streator 161, Wilmington 209: At the Eastwood in Streator, Joey Lewsader led the Wildcats with a round of 48, followed by Caius Drown (51), Hank Lindsey (53) and Ryker Feil (57).

Girls golf

Plainfield North 173, Joliet Township 181: At Inwood, Kylie Sanborn shot 40 to lead the Tigers, while Brooklynn Griffith shot 43, Annie Halverson 44 and Mia Harmon 46. Joliet Township’s Sophia Podmalik was match medalist with a round of 38. She was followed by teammates Grace Vanderhyden (45), Leah Duensing (47) and Breanna Burke (51).

Minooka 187, Romeoville 224: At Heritage Bluffs, the Indians were led by Laney Przybyla with a round of 41. Avery Selk shot 47, Madison Lowell shot 52 and Hallie Defisher carded a 56. For the Spartans, Anna Klimek led with 55, while Sydney Wheeler and Kendall Shelton both shot 56s and Whittney Amaro a 57.

Princeton 199, La Salle-Peru 201, Seneca 219: At Wyaton Hills, Camryn Stecken led the Irish with a round of 48. She was followed by Haiden Lavarier and Eme Paquette with 58 each and Vivienne Cronkrite with 59.