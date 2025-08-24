Loughran Cappel-led bill removes statute of limitations on child trafficking

A new law led by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel will allow victims of trafficking or exploitation as minors more time to bring forth charges.

House Bill 2602 will extend the time limit for filing criminal charges in cases of forced labor, trafficking or related offenses by allowing charges to be brought at any time if the victim was under 18 years old when the crime occurred.

“Current law has a three-year statute of limitations for these terrible crimes. It can take victims many years to tell their story; they shouldn’t be limited to a timeframe,” said Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood. “This legislation reflects our evolving understanding of trauma in survivors and lets them know our justice system is on their side.

House Bill 2602 was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday, Aug. 15, and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.