Plainfield East girls golfers swing past Joliet Township: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Plainfield East 161, Joliet Township 173: At Inwood, Taylor Miller led the Bengals with a 37, followed by Hope Trosclair (39), Hailey Cudal (42) and Kendall Battle (43). Joliet Township was led by Sophia Padmolik’s 39. Leah Duensing and Liliana Gomez each shot 44, and Breanna Burke shot 46.

St. Bede Early Bird Tee-Off Classic: At Spring Creek, Dwight finished fifth out of eight teams with an 18-hole score of 500. Isabella Dinelli led the Trojans with round of 96, followed by Shelby DeLong (130), Emmalynn Andersoni (132) and Sienna Burke (142).

JCA 209, Ottawa 215, Pontiac 220, Plano 240: At Deer Park, Taylor Lepore led the Angels with a 46, followed by Lindsey Alcantar (53), Jennie Lenard (54) and Katie Rzasa (56).

BOYS GOLF

Morris 167, LaSalle-Peru 179: At Nettle Creek, Braden Wickkiser and Connor Barth each shot 40 to lead Morris, while Wyatt Schultz shot 41 and Jace Scalf shot 46.

St. Bede Early Bird Tee-Off Classic: At Spring Creek, Dwight finished seventh out of nine teams with an 18-hole score of 380, while Wilmington took ninth with 415. Leading Dwight were Case Christensen (90), Jack Statler (100), Blake Thetard (101) and Owen Vitko (104). Scoring for Wilmington were Hank Lindsey (98), Joey Lewsader (104) and Parker Hazzard (106).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Morris to play early-season games at Shabbona School: Due to construction on the main gym at the high school being finalized, the Morris JV and varsity volleyball teams will play their first few home matches at the former Shabbona School, located at 725 School Street.

Freshman matches will still be played in the high school’s fieldhouse. Morris athletic director Jeff Johnson said that the teams should be able to return to the high school during homecoming week, which starts Sept. 15.